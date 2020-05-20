Covid-19 Impact on Global Pizzas Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“COVID-19 Impact on Pizzas Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

The global pizza market is forecasted to reach US$233.26 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.17%, for the period spanning from 2019 to 2025. The factors such as growing urban population, escalating disposable income, increasing youth population, accelerating fast food pizza market and rising pizza franchisees are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by fluctuating pizza ingredients price and operational risk. A few notable trends include accelerating online pizza industry in developed economies, inclining demand for frozen pizza, expanding topping choices by pizza restaurants, rising preference for gluten-free pizza and growing adoption of social media advertising tools.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen

Domino's

Little Caesars

Papa John's

Papa Murphy's

Telepizza

Yum! Brands

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

9 inches

12 inches

14 inches

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Restaurant

Retail store



Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2025)

5 Pizzas Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2025)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………



