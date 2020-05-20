State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial Nashville Kickoff Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial kicked off a yearlong celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Women's Suffrage movement in Tennessee at an event on Monday.

“I am honored to be a part of this statewide effort to commemorate Tennessee’s unique role in the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” said Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee. “I am proud of the Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial for their hard work in making this yearlong celebration a landmark occasion.”

The committee hosted an hour long program at War Memorial Auditorium in downtown Nashville. The event highlighted Tennessee's pivotal role as the 36th and last state to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment.

This historic centennial offers an opportunity to commemorate a milestone in United States history and educate on the issues of equal rights today.

"Our office is excited to join Tennessee partners to celebrate the hundred year anniversary of women's suffrage," Hargett said. "Beginning in January, Tennessee's 'I voted' stickers will feature a yellow rose to commemorate the suffragists who fought for women's right to vote 100 years ago."

The program featured Suffragists dressed in 1920’s attire and dramatic portrayals of the moments leading up to the vote cast by 24-year-old Rep. Harry Burn. The event highlighted the letter Burn received from his mother encouraging him to vote “aye.” His last-second vote broke the tie in favor of ratifying the amendment.

Rep. Harry Burn’s great-nephew, Tyler Boyd, was in attendance Monday.

The Official Committee launched their website (TNWoman100.com) where interested parties can find information about Tennessee's yearlong celebration to commemorate this historic event.

The Committee, chaired by First Lady Maria Lee, is supported by the Tennessee General Assembly, the Secretary of State/Tennessee State Library and Archives, the Tennessee State Museum, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Tennessee Department of Education, the Tennessee Historical Commission, and the Tennessee Historical Society.