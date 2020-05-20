Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Two Arrests (Unlawful Mischief, Poss. Crack, Petit Larceny) (Prohibited Poss. of a Firearm)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102212

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                              

STATION: Westminster                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 at approximately 8:00 PM  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster  

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny, Poss. Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED:  Reginald Kelley

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 at approximately 8:00 PM  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster  

VIOLATION: Prohibited Person Possessing a firearm

ACCUSED: Phillip Kissell  

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 19, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a theft from a vehicle in the town of Westminster. During the course of the investigation Reginald Kelley was found to be in possession of crack cocaine at his residence in Westminster. Based on facts learned during the investigation Kelley was confirmed to be the suspect from the car theft. It was discovered that Phillip Kissell was at the residence with Kelley and in possession of a firearm, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Kissell and Kelley were both issued criminal citations for their respected charges. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 at 8:00 AM           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

Westminster Barracks/ Two Arrests (Unlawful Mischief, Poss. Crack, Petit Larceny) (Prohibited Poss. of a Firearm)

