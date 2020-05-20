Westminster Barracks/ Two Arrests (Unlawful Mischief, Poss. Crack, Petit Larceny) (Prohibited Poss. of a Firearm)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102212
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 at approximately 8:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny, Poss. Crack Cocaine
ACCUSED: Reginald Kelley
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 at approximately 8:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster
VIOLATION: Prohibited Person Possessing a firearm
ACCUSED: Phillip Kissell
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 19, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a theft from a vehicle in the town of Westminster. During the course of the investigation Reginald Kelley was found to be in possession of crack cocaine at his residence in Westminster. Based on facts learned during the investigation Kelley was confirmed to be the suspect from the car theft. It was discovered that Phillip Kissell was at the residence with Kelley and in possession of a firearm, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Kissell and Kelley were both issued criminal citations for their respected charges. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov