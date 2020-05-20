Diet Doc’s Doctor-Customized ‘Mediterranean Diet’ Promotes Weight Loss & Balanced Mental Health

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, WV, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over one-third of America’s population currently consist of individuals who fall into the category of obese or overweight. This population chronically battles conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Temporary, cookie cutter diet programs attempting to remedy these issues, are among the countless dietary options available in the market. However, for anyone looking for longer term success, a protocol such as the Mediterranean Diet utilized as more of a lifestyle change is one of the most popular and effective for long term weight loss and wellness. The Mediterranean Diet is a great option for individuals wishing to balance protein, carbohydrate and fat consumption while losing weight in a healthy and effective way. It recommends a balanced regimen of:

Olive oil, legumes, unprocessed cereals, fruits and vegetables

Moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and red wine

Restricted consumption of simple carbohydrates

Recent research has shown that the Mediterranean Diet, which has been shown to reduce risks like diabetes, heart disease and strokes may also be helpful for promoting brain health. As humans age, the brain shrinks and loses brain cells, which affects memory and learning ability. According to the study, individuals who closely followed the Mediterranean Diet were more likely to retain more total brain volume than those who did not. This suggests that eating habits not only affect physical health but mental health, particularly related to long-term brain function, as well.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers direct nutritional counseling and doctor-supervised diet planning to all patients. Adherence to the Mediterranean Diet is made possible by examining individual body composition, dietary needs and specific weight loss prior to dieting. At Diet Doc, the primary goal is to optimize fat loss with minimal muscle loss. To maximize weight loss results and target individual needs based on dietary needs and past weight loss struggles, Diet Doc offers solutions to help balance metabolism and reduce appetite without harmful side effects. Medical weight loss solutions like these, even in combination with popular diets like the Mediterranean Diet, have been shown to be effective in addressing portion control or emotional eating issues. Such solutions, of course, are most effective under doctor-supervision. Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

New Diet Doc patients who might be interested in getting to the bottom of their weight loss challenges once and for all can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

