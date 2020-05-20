Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Reviews Results of Business Response Survey, Highlights Nebraska’s Increased COVID-19 Testing

LINCOLN – Today, at his daily press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts discussed results from the Nebraska Business Response Survey. The survey was designed and conducted as a collaborative effort between the University of Nebraska, state and local chambers of commerce, and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Over 4,500 businesses completed the survey, providing valuable feedback about the impact of COVID-19 on their operations.

Catherine Lang, State Director of the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha, joined the Governor to talk about the survey’s findings.

“I’m so pleased that the University of Nebraska was able to lend its expertise to this important effort,” said University of Nebraska President Ted Carter. “The survey results announced today by Governor Ricketts make clear that COVID-19 is having a broad and significant impact on Nebraska businesses. With the information we’ve learned, and using the collective resources of all four campuses, the university will continue to be a partner in helping our state recover and grow for the future.”

Gov. Ricketts: Test Nebraska

· We continue to encourage people to take the TestNebraska.com assessment.

· This week we are deploying testing in the following communities:

o National Guard: Wahoo, Omaha, Fremont, and David City.

o National Guard with Test Nebraska: Omaha, Lincoln, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Thedford, West Point, and Dakota City.

· Over the last week, we reported roughly 22,200 tests in the State’s dashboard. This compares to 13,300 the week before. These numbers will continue to increase as Test Nebraska ramps up in the coming weeks.

Gov. Ricketts: Business Survey

· Two months ago, I announced the State’s first directed health measure (DHM) in response to cases of community spread in Douglas County.

· Social distancing restrictions and DHMs, while necessary, have had difficult consequences for job creators and their teams.

· From April 15-24, we surveyed businesses across Nebraska to gauge how the virus is affecting them.

o 87% of respondents to the survey report having been negatively impacted by coronavirus.

· We’re working hard to address the challenges our businesses are facing, and these survey results will inform our efforts to restore growth to the economy.

Cathy Lang: Business Survey

· The Nebraska Business Response Survey was a great collaboration among business, state, and university interests to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the businesses of Nebraska.

· We had an exceptional response, and we want to thank the businesses and organizations that participated.

The survey has allowed us to explore the range of challenges that COVID-19 presents to Nebraskans in the business and nonprofit sectors. This data will be valuable to policymakers as they fashion responses to those needs.

The survey effort will continue in June with a second survey of the organizations that indicated their willingness to participate.

While the survey may have confirmed some obvious conclusions, it also shows the breadth and depth of the impact of the virus on the Nebraska economy.

The impact is vast, touching every part of Nebraska and every industry in Nebraska.

Even though respondents indicate that their revenues have been significantly impacted, they also report that they’re actively taking steps to retain their teammates.

Our businesses are doing all they can to keep the economy of Nebraska going.

The top three concerns Nebraskan businesses and organizations shared in the survey are: T he financial impact of COVID-19. The duration of this impact. The effect on consumer confidence.

The Nebraska Business Response Survey Report is available in PDF format by clicking here . It can also be viewed as a flipbook by clicking here

