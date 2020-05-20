I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen Prof. Vernet A. Joseph Presents The State of Civility Summit.
Productive Business Civility and I Change Nations partner to bring the inaugural State of Civility Summit with Global Civility Leaders from around the world
The most powerful commodity and currency for business is the value of people, their ideas and solutions.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Business Civility and I Change Nations partnered to bring the inaugural State of Civility Summit on Saturday May 16th, with Global Civility Leaders from around the world.
— Prof. Vernet A. Joseph
I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility has created a new paradigm of Business Civility in action. “This is where business and people are of equal value. Civility is meant to be contagious so spread it with love.” - Dr. Vernet A. Joseph
The State of Civility Summit (C360) is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Promoting the pillars of kindness, respect, love, hope and action. Global World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers and Prof. Vernet Alin Joseph are the founders of this global movement. This summit is the voice that will bring global change as we deal with the human resource of people which exists in every country.
Together with special guest speakers / panelists the summit demonstrated civility in action in the following industries.
Global Civility – Sir Clyde Rivers, California
Business Civility – Prof. Vernet A. Joseph, Arizona
Family Civility - Dr. Rebecca Harper, Jamaica
Youth Civility - Dr. Juma Nashon, Nigera Africa
Female Civility - Prof. Ona C. Miller, Texas
Educational Civility - Dr. Michal P. Pitzl, Oregon
Entrepreneurial Civility - Dr. Raymond Harlall, Canada
Due to the coronavirus, The State of Civility Summit had to be done virtually. The summit can be found at www.youtube.com/civility360.
How people treat the human currency will determine our pathway forward as world.
Civility Solutions that were shared at the State of Civility Summit:
Business Civility Prof. Vernet A. Joseph
1. Institute Productive Business Civility practices within business, education and governmental structures. Develop civility in action within every business on the planet. By creating productive business civility standards that combat incivility at every level of business. Embrace and celebrate National Productive Business Civility Day annually on June 13th.
“The most powerful commodity and currency for business is the value of people, their ideas and solutions.” - Prof. Vernet A. Joseph
Family Civility - Dr. Rebecca Harper
1. Bring Civility door to door by showing civility to all family types, do not make anyone feel bad that they are not from a nuclear family. Families have changed and all types of families are welcome and celebrated especially on November 15th for National Family Civility Day. “Family Civility is not an entitlement of birth, it is taught through example, given and received.” - Dr. Rebecca Harper
Youth Civility - Dr. Juma Nashon
1. Capacity building that radically rethink leadership models to ensure that they are sensitive to the needs of the people. “The youth today need leaders who are sensitive to the next generation.” - Dr. Juma Nashon - Global Youth Civility Spokesperson.
Female Civility Prof. Ona C. Miller
1. Breaking ALL barriers by building substantial, sustainable, stable and successful bridges. Creating civility protocol in leadership and celebrating National Female Civility Day on September 17th annually. “A revolution is where Civility overthrows Incivility.” - Prof. Ona C. Miller
Educational Civility Dr. Michal P. Pitzl
1. Embrace the process! Education is a Life-Long Learning system that is a process and series of experiences to help build your unique narrative and contribution for this world. “In God's education system one size does not fit all, but every size is valuable.” - Dr. Michal P. Pitzl
Entrepreneurial Civility Dr. Raymond Harlall
1. Make sure the venture is for the benefit of all of humanity. Particularly, ensuring that it is in line with one of the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals. Yes, you must make money but more importantly it must be in a way where others are also benefiting and in a sustainable way. Founder of Guyana Agriculture Diversification Forum which occurs February 21st Annually. “People should not work for resources, but have resources work for you.” Ambassador Dr. Raymond Harlall PhD. — The Global Developer of Human Currency.
Prof. Dr. Vernet A. Joseph - Founder of Productive Business Civility,World Civility Ambassador & National StatesmenAmerica’s #1 P3 Speaker|Strategist|Consultant
CEO & Founder of Live To Produce Enterprises
“When you embrace the fact that It’s Possible, your life will change.”
Sir Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.
I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world Founded by Sir Clyde Rivers.
For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that
Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
