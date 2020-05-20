Covid-19 Impact on MOOCs Market Growth Opportunities 2020-2025, Business Investment with Leading Companies

A new market study, titled “Global MOOCs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global MOOCs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MOOCs development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Coursera

edX

FutureLearn

iversity

MiríadaX

Udemy

Udacity

XuetangX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

xMOOCs

cMOOCs

Market segment by Application, split into

Technology subjects

Business and management subjects

Arts and humanities subjects

Science subjects

Other subjects

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MOOCs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

