TopGripGear Launches Safety Product for Fueling Cars

TopGripGear in use

TopGripGear has designed and produced gear for protection at the pump — keeping consumers safe when fueling their cars.

We are really proud to bring this product to market at a time when consumers are needing the assurance of safety in their daily lives.” — Chris Annoual

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – TopGripGear has launched its patent pending safety gear that protects consumers from pathogens while fueling their cars. In recent studies, it was found that over 70% of fuel pump handles and service buttons were highly contaminated with microbes associated with illness and disease. They are rarely cleaned, and the availability of disposable gloves or wipes is low.Partners, Chris Annoual and Elvis Pardal, saw the need and developed a reusable, washable solution. TopGripGear offers the best protection against bacteria and viruses using an industrial grade Dynaflex material that is FDA approved and resistant to gas, oil and chemicals offering a durable, sustainable solution which can be recycled and will last for years. The TopGripGear is always conveniently located in the fueling compartment of the car, held in place by an industrial strength N52 steel magnet.“We are really proud to bring this product to market at a time when consumers are needing the assurance of safety in their daily lives,” stated Chris Annoual. “Every day we’re hearing from new customers how relieved they are to be able to stay safe with our product.”TopGripGear is made in the US and has recently been offered for sale at TopGripGear.com and will soon be available at gas stations, auto parts stores and retailers across the country. The partners believe that soon Americans will want one in every car!About TopGripGearTopGripGear was the brainchild of partners who saw the need for protection at the pump. When they discovered how filthy gas pumps and buttons were, they were determined to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. They sought out the best designers, materials and producers to make a safety product that would keep the wearer safe from pathogens while being convenient, reusable, washable and long lasting. Their sustainable TopGripGear is affordable innovative gear that is a must-have for anyone who needs to fuel a vehicle. For more information visit TopGripGear.com###

TopGripGear is protection at the pump