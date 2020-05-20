Memorial Day ceremony cancelled at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery

May 19, 2020

The Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery has cancelled the Memorial Day ceremony scheduled for May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.

In an effort to adhere to Governor Gordon’s safety guidelines and consulting with the Natrona County United Veterans Council president Cecil Barnes; the cemetery staff is concerned given the historical attendance numbering over 300 people at the chapel. “With the current gathering restrictions; it is with everyone’s best interest in mind not to proceed with the ceremony,” said Darrin Brahaney, Oregon Trail Cemetery Director.

The cemetery continues to remain open during normal business hours through Memorial Day weekend.

“Honoring the memory of fallen comrades is very important to us, which makes this decision to cancel the ceremony a difficult one,” said Brahaney, “The cemetery provides a place that bestows honor on those that have served.”

The staff at the cemetery welcomes you to honor any veteran by placing a flag in front of a headstone. This is an honored tradition to pay a lasting tribute of respect and honor to those men and women who have donned the uniform of this great country.