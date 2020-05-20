Vox and SilverStream Announce Closing of Qualifying Transaction, Release of Escrowed Funds, Conversion of Subscription Receipts into Common Shares and Warrants, Closing of Royalty Purchases and Settlement of Outstanding Convertible Notes

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vox Royalty Corp. (formerly AIM3 Ventures Inc.) (TSXV: AIMC.P) (“Vox” or the “Company”), and SilverStream SEZC (“SilverStream”), are pleased to announce that, pursuant to the business combination agreement dated February 26, 2020 (the “Business Combination Agreement”), among SilverStream, the Company and AIM3 Merger Sub Cayman Ltd. (“AIM3 SubCo”), the Company has closed the reverse take-over transaction between Vox and SilverStream, as described in the Company’s press releases dated March 2, 2020, April 28, 2020, May 7, 2020, and May 13, 2020 (the “Qualifying Transaction”).



Additionally, the Company and SilverStream are pleased to announce that the 4,579,361 subscription receipts of SilverStream (“Subscription Receipts”) issued pursuant to the previously announced brokered private placement completed on May 7, 2020 (the “Private Placement”) have been automatically converted, without any further action on the part of the holders, into 4,579,361 ordinary shares of SilverStream and 2,289,667 ordinary share purchase warrants of SilverStream as a result of the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. The gross proceeds of the Private Placement (less the expenses and 50% of the cash commission payable to the syndicate of agents who acted as agents in connection with the Private Placement) were deposited with and held in escrow by TSX Trust Company as subscription receipt agent pending satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. The funds being held in escrow by TSX Trust Company have also been released in accordance with the subscription receipt agreement entered into in connection with the Private Placement, with the remaining 50% of the cash commission payable to the agents being released to the agents and the balance of the funds in the amount of $13,436,504 being released to SilverStream, representing the net proceeds of the Private Placement. The Private Placement was completed in connection with the Qualifying Transaction.

Moreover, the Company and SilverStream are pleased to announce that, pursuant to certain royalty purchase and sale agreements, SilverStream has closed the acquisition of certain royalties (the “Royalties”) from each of the Royalties’ respective owners (the “Sellers”). As part of the consideration paid for SilverStream’s purchase of the Royalties, SilverStream has issued to the Sellers an aggregate of 2,264,791 ordinary shares of SilverStream. SilverStream has also completed the settlement of certain of its outstanding convertible notes (the “Notes”) through the issuance of an aggregate of 400,859 ordinary shares of SilverStream.

In connection with the completion of the Qualifying Transaction:

SilverStream has completed its merger with AIM3 SubCo pursuant to the Companies Law (2020 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, representing the three-cornered amalgamation comprising part of the Qualifying Transaction;



the Company has changed its name from AIM3 Ventures Inc. to Vox Royalty Corp. and the Company’s stock symbol will be changed to “VOX”;



all of the ordinary shares and ordinary share purchase warrants of SilverStream, including the ordinary shares and ordinary share purchase warrants issued on conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the ordinary shares issued in consideration for the purchase of the Royalties and the ordinary shares issued in settlement and satisfaction of the Notes, have been exchanged for common shares and common share purchase warrants of the Company; and



MNP LLP, will resign from its role as auditor of the Company and the auditor of SilverStream, McGovern Hurley LLP, will be appointed the auditor of the Company. In the opinion of the Company, no “reportable event” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) has occurred. The Company is relying on section 4.11(3)(a) of NI 51-102 for an exemption from the change of auditor requirements within section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

About Vox

Vox was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on February 20, 2018 and was a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange’s (the “TSXV”) Corporate Finance Manual) listed on the TSXV. On May 13, 2020 in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Vox changed its name from “AIM3 Ventures Inc.” to “Vox Royalty Corp.”.

Vox, by way of its wholly owned subsidiary, SilverStream, is a growth and precious metals focused mining royalty and streaming company. SilverStream holds a portfolio of 36 royalties and streaming assets and 1 royalty option. SilverStream’s interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. SilverStream has royalties on producing mines in addition to royalties over several long-life, development-stage assets. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, SilverStream also acquires and holds a portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets. SilverStream has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January-2019, announcing 11 separate royalty transactions.

