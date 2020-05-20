Blue Blood Brotherhood Provides Much Needed Assistance to Law Enforcement Officers and Their Families
A 501c3 Nonprofit, Blue Blood Brotherhood steps in to help families when law enforcement officers are injured or killed in the line of duty.
Most of the public does not know what happens to an officer or his family when they go through a horrific life changing call.”MURDOCH, FLORIDA, USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the FBI reported that 58,866 officers were assaulted while performing their duties. Often, when the officers die or are medically retired due to their injuries, their families face extreme financial hardship. Not only do they lose their source of income, but also their medical benefits, leaving the officers and their families with large medical bills. When a family member of the officer also has medical issues, the debts can become insurmountable at a time when the emotional toll of the officer’s injury or death is already wreaking havoc on their well-being.
That’s where the Blue Blood Brotherhood comes in. One of Blue Blood Brotherhood’s missions is to provide financial assistance to officers and their families, including medical and rehabilitation costs, expenses during loss of income, and ongoing assistance to families of fallen officers.
Blue Blood Brotherhood was founded by Jim Browning, a retired Sherriff’s Lieutenant who served 23 years. “Most of the public does not know what happens to an officer or his family when they go through a horrific life changing call. Once the newness wears off, and they are no longer news, they often stand alone with no financial or moral support,” Browning stated.
This dire need inspired Browning to do something to help. And now, through Blue Blood Brotherhood, he has turned that inspiration into a reality. In 2019, Blue Blood Brotherhood held a contest and asked the public to nominate officers that had been injured in the line of duty. The prize? An all-expenses-paid weeklong cruise for the officer and their family. Blue Blood Brotherhood received hundreds of nominations from across the US. The winner was a Deputy from Brevard County Florida who had been shot several times. The Deputy’s wife expressed how important this was to the family, “This could not have come at a better time. Thank you so much for your help and concern.”
In addition to providing much needed R&R and financial assistance, Blue Blood Brotherhood helps law enforcement departments by donating equipment, providing training, encouraging community outreach, and offering support for those affected by PTSD.
In October 2019, Blue Blood Brotherhood partnered with ShotStop Ballistics to donate 29 sets of ShotStop lightweight body armor plates to the Delaware County Tactical Unit – a multi-agency SWAT team in Delaware County, Ohio. The plates were given in honor of two fallen officers, Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, who were shot and killed in the line of duty in February 2018. “We are deeply grateful to Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop Ballistics for their generous donation of safety equipment, which we humbly accept in memory of our fallen Westerville brothers," Said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin.
Tuesday Browning, who has worked side by side with Jim since 1995, is thrilled to have been able to reach and help officers and their families around the country. “I have spent weeks with law enforcement officers and seen the impact we’ve been able to have as we help them through a personal crisis. We would not be here if it was not for the support of the community along with the donations. For us to continue we still need everyone’s assistance and support. “
You can learn more about Blue Blood Brotherhood and support them through a $20 monthly donation or by purchasing their swag at BBB4LEO.org.
