Thirty Sophomores Selected for the 2020 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

JEFFERSON CITY —

Thirty high school sophomores were recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy. The students will spend time throughout the year exploring various segments of Missouri agriculture.

“I am so proud of the 2020 Missouri Agribusiness Academy class,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “These students are a bright spot in Missouri agriculture and represent the promise of our next generation. It is our hope that MAbA will further develop their leadership skills and introduce them to new career opportunities in agriculture.”

To make the most of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department is exploring virtual avenues for professional and leadership development. As social distancing measures allow, MAbA will also be working to bring students together for tours of agriculture businesses, guest speaker presentations and visits with influential leaders in agriculture to learn about career opportunities in agribusiness, animal health, farming, ranching and more.

Students selected for the 2020 class are:

Sydney Barger of El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Emma Bauer of St. Charles, Mo.

Alivia Beanland of Eldon, Mo.

Samuel Bishop of Bunceton, Mo.

Kylee Clayton of St. Mary, Mo.

Lucas Crutcher of Fair Grove, Mo.

Emma Eiken of Russellville, Mo.

Riley Glenn of East Prairie, Mo.

Toni Haselhorst of Jefferson City, Mo.

Gracee Jones of Cuba, Mo.

Courtney Keaton of Anderson, Mo.

Abbigail Kleinsorge of Middletown, Mo.

Ava Laut of Fredericktown, Mo.

Clara Leamer of Chillicothe, Mo.

Abby Loesing of Labadie, Mo.

Carlee Long of Paris, Mo.

Jadyn Lower of Collins, Mo.

Kaylynne McCullick of El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Kadin McDonald of Troy, Mo.

Payton Nix of Mountain Grove, Mo.

Jace Reese of Alton, Mo.

Jodi Robinson of Richmond, Mo.

Katherine Rogers of Bethany, Mo.

Katie Rohan of Farmington, Mo.

Colton Roy of Gilman City, Mo.

Mylee Schilling of Perryville, Mo.

Allison Schneider of Silex, Mo.

Malerie Schutt of Hermann, Mo.

Annamarie Stone of Centralia, Mo.

Rebecca Urich of Laredo, Mo.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 960 students through a competitive application and interview process. The 2020 MAbA class marks the program’s 33rd year of promoting careers in agriculture to high school sophomores. To be eligible for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy, students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.

For additional details about the 2020 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, as well as more information on the Department of Agriculture, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.