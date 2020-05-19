The Youngest Digital Marketer Sezgin Mangjuka

PRIZREN, KOSOVO, KOSOVO, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualifications do play an integral role in career building. But if any person possesses great practical knowledge and is skilled, then there’s no stopping for him to get ahead in life. Establishing himself as one of the smartest and youngest names in digital marketing, Sezgin Mangjuka is a digital expert and a marketer from Prizren. He started his journey of entrepreneurship at the age of 19. Getting out of the world of books, he made a firm decision to drop out of college and launched his own startup called ‘Pixatronix’ in 2018. Coming from a small village, it took time for him to understand the fundamentals of digital marketing and now he is running fast towards his goal.

After dropping out of college, he learnt digital marketing by watching videos on YouTube and took up a lot of jobs as a freelancer. “I learnt new strategies every day and started implementing them on the projects that I took. Initially, I did not know what direction I was going in but with time I started getting an appreciation for my work. My first project was for UIDC (United Indian Dance Camp), the biggest dance workshop of India”, he said. In 2 years, Sezgin has got many celebrities as his clients and he has got many brand collaborations from fashion, travel and lifestyle categories.

Moreover, when he left home, he borrowed Rs 1200 from his parents and today this young digital marketer is making money in millions. Apart from this, he also has his expertise in promoting influencers on social media. Being at the peak of his career, Sezgin Mangjuka has never feared to experiment with his works. “I think the decision to drop out of college and start my own company was the best thing that happened to me. I feel blessed that things have worked well in my favour and I hope to remain consistent with my work in future as well”, he stated.