Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) | Nebraska Department of Education

SEAC is an advisory panel for the purpose of providing policy guidance with respect to Special Education and related services for children with disabilities. The responsibilities of the Special Education Advisory Council include becoming knowledgeable about research-based educational practices and reviewing Nebraska Department of Education-Office of Special Education activities designed to improve outcomes for children with disabilities. The Council consists of a balance of parents, educators, administrators, and representatives from various state agencies who serve differently-abled children birth through age 21.

