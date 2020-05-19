Governor Bullock Secures 500,000 N95 Masks for Health Care Workers

Governor Steve Bullock today announced that Montana received a shipment of 500,000 N95 masks from FEMA to the state’s warehouse.

“I’m grateful that FEMA and our federal partners assisted in getting the supplies we need to continue to mitigate the virus and I will continue to push for a consistent supply to support our ongoing efforts,” Governor Bullock said. “The masks we secured today will ensure our health care workers, who are the backbone of the fight against COVID-19, have what they need to safely do their jobs.”

The N95 masks, which are in high demand, are for health care workers only. The Montana Department of Emergency Services (DES) will coordinate with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to distribute the masks based on need to health care facilities throughout the state.

Today’s shipment follows a request from the state for further support in securing N95 masks. Governor Bullock and DES continue to work daily on obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE) through the federal government and from private suppliers. The state’s stockpile of PPE currently includes over 800,00 KN95 masks, over 220,000 surgical masks, over 97,000 face shields, over 240,000 gloves, and over 60,000 gowns.