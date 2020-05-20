MOTHERHOOD CENTER CELEBRATES 20 YEARS SERVING HOUSTON’S MOTHERS
Beloved local establishment celebrates two decades in the city of Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2000, the Motherhood Center is celebrating 20 years as a part of the community this May. Motherhood Center was founded by Gabriela Gerhart under one simple principle – provide expecting mothers and new moms with a village of support as they enter the next phase of their life. Two decades later, the company is celebrating its impact on the community and the thousands of mothers who have walked through its doors.
The Motherhood Center got its start when Gerhart, who received her education in pediatric nursing, was approached by a new mom who needed the support of a baby doula. Soon the calls came rolling in, and Gerhart began to build the company to what it is today. From one service to 11 departments, the Motherhood Center has become Houston’s most trusted pregnancy and new mom wellness resource center.
“We are honored and humbled to celebrate supporting Houston’s expecting mothers and new parents for so long,” Gerhart says. “We look forward to continuing our premium standard of care and support into the future.”
As a thank you to the families that make up the Motherhood Center, they are offering a promotion through the month of May 2020. Mothers can enjoy $20 off a prenatal or postnatal massage at their center. More information about the anniversary promotion can be found online at https://www.motherhoodcenter.com/celebrating-20-years-at-the-motherhood-center/.
As they look to the future, the Motherhood Center is excited to continue to expand its offerings with a focus on virtual classes and consultations so they can support mothers outside of the city of Houston.
“We want to thank everyone who has been such a huge part of the Motherhood Center’s story. We could not have come this far without you, and we are blessed to have been a part of you and your children’s lives. From the bottom of our hearts – thank you.” Gerhart says.
About Motherhood Center: For 20 years, the Motherhood Center has been one of the most sought-after pregnancy and postpartum service centers for Houston’s expectant and new moms. They offer everything to support a pregnancy and beyond, including fitness, massage, educational courses, breast pump rental, in-home staff placement, lactation consultants, sleep coaches, and an in-store boutique.
