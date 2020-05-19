Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Call to be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 11:00am EDT



WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it will hold an introductory conference call for its shareholders. This will be the first investor conference call since the completion of the Company's recent merger with BioPharmX Corporation (“BioPharmX”) (NYSE American: BPMX) on May 18, 2020.

The call will be hosted by John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber, who will present a corporate overview of the Company, including its development pipeline and anticipated milestones.

Conference Call Information

When: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00am EDT

Dial in: (877) 270-2148, and ask to be joined into the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. call

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call which can be accessed at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/timberpharma200504.html

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be archived and available on Timber’s website under the Investor Relations tab at www.timberpharma.com .

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. Timber is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

John Koconis

Chief Executive Officer

jkoconis@timberpharma.com