Southbound I-79 Drilling Wednesday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on southbound Interstate 79 in Sewickley Hills Borough and Aleppo Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday night, May 20 weather permitting.

A lane restriction on southbound I-79 will occur from 9 p.m. Wednesday night through 5 a.m. Thursday morning between the Mt. Nebo (Exit 68) and Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchanges. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #