Route 2028 Ridge Road Closure Begins Wednesday in Jefferson Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a restriction change to a full closure of Route 2028 (Ridge Road) in Jefferson Hills Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, May 20 weather permitting.

Ridge Road will be closed to traffic around-the-clock from 7 a.m. Wednesday continuously through Friday, May 29 between Gill Hall Road and Dale Road. (The original schedule only required daylight closures) PennDOT crews will conduct shoulder reconstruction, guiderail improvement and paving work. Motorists will be detoured via Knight Road, Walton Road and Dale Road.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

