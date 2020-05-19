Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2028 Ridge Road Closure Begins Wednesday in Jefferson Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a restriction change to a full closure of Route 2028 (Ridge Road) in Jefferson Hills Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, May 20 weather permitting.

Ridge Road will be closed to traffic around-the-clock from 7 a.m. Wednesday continuously through Friday, May 29 between Gill Hall Road and Dale Road. (The original schedule only required daylight closures) PennDOT crews will conduct shoulder reconstruction, guiderail improvement and paving work. Motorists will be detoured via Knight Road, Walton Road and Dale Road.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

