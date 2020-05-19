South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (May 18, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,942 and those who have died to 391.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Lexington (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Florence (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below. Aiken (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (3), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (4), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (16), Greenville (20), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lee (6), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (12), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), York (12)

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 4,187 and the percent positive was 3.0%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

South Carolina on Track to Meet Goal of Testing Two Percent of Population DHEC is working with community partners to enhance COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s statewide testing strategy. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. We are currently on track to meet this target by the end of the month. As of today, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month of May.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners throughout the state to set up free mobile testing and popup clinics to bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are more than 50 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. For additional mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.

Free DHEC Mobile Testing Clinics

May 20: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Calhoun Falls Family Practice, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 535 Jackson St, Calhoun Falls

May 21: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 27: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Salem First Baptist Church, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 151 Crestwood Dr., Salem

May 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mims Recreation Center, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fair Oak Youth Center, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 150 School House Rd., Westminster

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

June 3: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ware Shoals High School, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 56 S. Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Hospital Bed Occupancy As of this morning, 3,792 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,481 are in use, which is a 63.09% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,481 inpatient beds currently used, 412 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina As of May 17, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 27,275 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,110 were positive and 24,165 were negative. A total of 131,559 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

