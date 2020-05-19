DLI issues over $55M in UI payments for the week of May 11 through May 15

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 53,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $55M were issued over the week of May 11 through May 15, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“These benefits continue to provide stability to our families and communities as we move through the phases of reopening,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “DLI remains focused on quickly and accurately processing claims to ensure Montanans receive their eligible benefits.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of May 11 through May 15:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 11-May $9,497,436.78 $22,485,065 $430,032 $1,065,000 $276,403 $33,753,936.78 35056 12-May $1,030,763.15 $3,192,600 $1,920,073 $5,837,400 $85,128 $12,065,964.15 10970 13-May $541,829.03 $1,805,400 $628,795 $1,707,600 $43,398 $4,727,022.03 3261 14-May $430,804.87 $1,428,600 $509,306 $1,326,000 $34,361 $3,729,071.87 2208 15-May $523,566.00 $1,229,400 $148,266 $408,600 $46,469 $1,356,291.00 1607 Total $12,024,399.83 $30,141,065 $3,636,472 $10,344,600 $485,759 $55,632,285.83 53102

These figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including daily UI claims, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.