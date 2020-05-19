Bozeman JSEC selects three local businesses for Employer of Choice Award

The Bozeman Job Service Employer’s Committee (JSEC) is pleased to announce the selection of three businesses for the Bozeman JSEC 2020 Employer of Choice Award.

Bozeman businesses Coffman Engineers, ERA Landmark, and Bridgercare are being recognized for their dedication to providing healthy and positive workplaces and their commitment to employees. All three businesses have also been nominated for consideration for the statewide Employer of Choice Award presented by the Montana State Employer Council (MSEC).

“These three businesses have had a positive impact on the Bozeman community, each through innovative ways that support and help each of their employees grow,” Bozeman Job Service Workforce Consultant Susan Hanken said.

Award winners were selected for each of three categories based on size: businesses with 25 or fewer employees, 26 to 50 employees and businesses with more than 50 employees. Winning businesses are selected based on the benefits they provide, their leadership and workplace culture, opportunities for employee training and development, and their community orientation.

About the Bozeman winners:

Coffman Engineers, offering structuring engineering, fire protection engineering, and corrosion control services, was nominated by two of their employees who highlighted the positive and exceptional work environment, with a focus on skill development.

Coffman promotes employee development and encourages all employees to earn 20 hours of continuing education credits annually through in-house training, paid webinar attendance and peer presentations. The company also promotes employee skill development through its Higher Education Program, which reimburses 50% of employee college tuition and books.

ERA Landmark Real Estate, owned by Robyn Erlenbush, provides a fun, productive, and inclusive work environment for all employees. Management, staff, and agents at ERA Landmark are heavily involved with helping lead, shape, and innovate the Montana real estate industry. Management puts their trust in the employees and works effectively to communicate feedback and goals in ways that foster team building and confidence.

Bridgercare offers community reproductive healthcare services and educational programs and serves as a leader in the community through its workplace environment that fosters a constant ability to learn, grow and create ways to be more impactful for patients and the community. The clinic provides an emphasis on professional development for staff members by providing comprehensive training, tools, and support for new employees to help them succeed, opportunities for up and coming nurses, medical assistants, nurse practitioners, and public health specialists to work alongside staff and providers in the clinic.

In response to COVID-19, Bridgercare has made a variety of changes to ensure patient and staff safety. For more information, visit https://bridgercare.org/.