Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109) by region:
Central (8,885 cases; 295 deaths; 2,451 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (366; 0; 18), Chad (519; 53; 117), Congo (414; 15; 112), DRC (1,629; 61; 290), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,432; 11; 301), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4).
Eastern (9,106; 271; 2,867): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,618; 7; 1033), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (365; 5; 120), Kenya (963; 59; 358), Madagascar (326; 2; 119), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (297; 0; 203), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,502; 57; 178), South Sudan (282; 4; 4), Sudan (2,591; 105; 247), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (260; 0; 63).
Northern (28,126; 1,446; 11,815): Algeria (7,201; 555; 3,625), Egypt (12,764; 645; 3,440), Libya (65; 3; 35), Mauritania (81; 4; 6), Morocco (6,972; 193; 3,890), Tunisia (1,043; 46; 819).
Southern (17,764; 305; 7,701): Angola (50; 2; 17), Botswana (25; 1; 17), Eswatini (205; 2; 78), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (71; 3; 27), Mozambique (145; 0; 46), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (16,433; 286; 7,298), Zambia (772; 7; 192), Zimbabwe (46; 4; 13).
Western (24,974; 531; 9,275): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (806; 52; 655), Cape Verde (335; 3; 85), Cote d'Ivoire (2,119; 28; 1040), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (5,918; 31; 1,754), Guinea (2,796; 16; 1,263), Guinea-Bissau (1038; 6; 38), Liberia (233; 23; 125), Mali (874; 52; 512), Niger (909; 55; 714), Nigeria (6,175; 191; 1,644), Senegal (2,544; 26; 1076), Sierra Leone (534; 33; 167), Togo (330; 12; 106).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).