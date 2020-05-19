Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,287 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Urges Local Governments Against Increasing Property Taxes For Texans

May 19, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today responded to a letter from members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation regarding tax burdens on Texans. In his letter, the Governor voices his support of lessening the tax burden on Texans but clarifies that local governments—not the State of Texas—set the property tax rates. The Governor disagreed with the members' support of raising taxes in times of economic prosperity.

"Property owners shouldn’t be saddled with rising property taxes while dealing with a pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "As a result, local governments, who set property tax rates, should find ways to reduce the tax burden on Texans. Whether we're facing times of challenge or times of prosperity—raising taxes on the people of Texas is never the answer."

In his letter, the Governor also urged the members to help pass legislation that protects business owners, healthcare facilities and employees, and first responders from being held liable for COVID-19 exposure claims when they adhere to relevant public health guidelines and make good faith efforts to limit the risk of exposure and infection. 

Read the full letter.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Urges Local Governments Against Increasing Property Taxes For Texans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.