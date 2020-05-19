Governor Abbott Urges Local Governments Against Increasing Property Taxes For Texans

May 19, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today responded to a letter from members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation regarding tax burdens on Texans. In his letter, the Governor voices his support of lessening the tax burden on Texans but clarifies that local governments—not the State of Texas—set the property tax rates. The Governor disagreed with the members' support of raising taxes in times of economic prosperity.

"Property owners shouldn’t be saddled with rising property taxes while dealing with a pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "As a result, local governments, who set property tax rates, should find ways to reduce the tax burden on Texans. Whether we're facing times of challenge or times of prosperity—raising taxes on the people of Texas is never the answer."

In his letter, the Governor also urged the members to help pass legislation that protects business owners, healthcare facilities and employees, and first responders from being held liable for COVID-19 exposure claims when they adhere to relevant public health guidelines and make good faith efforts to limit the risk of exposure and infection.

Read the full letter.