Author Paves the Road to Adulthood in Engaging and Informative New Guidebook for Girls

In ‘To Jennye: (What I Want My Little Sister to Know),’ Michelle Moses provides a friendly, non-judgmental respite for young women that helps them to navigate physical, emotional, and social obstacles as they progress through their teens and into their twenties

/EIN News/ -- ATWOOD, Kan., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Michelle Moses has published her inspiring and easy-to-read guide that teaches teenage girls and young women how to conquer the highs and lows of adolescence and transition smoothly into the exciting, independent world of adulthood.

In “To Jennye: (What I Want My Little Sister to Know),” Moses delivers sage advice from the perspective of a big sister to a little sister and addresses a vast array of topics ranging from how to practice self-care to how to cultivate hobbies and many more. Moses’ book offers a timeless and inclusive approach to age-old challenges while also considering modern trends, such as vaping, that contribute to difficulties in the teenage years.

Moses was originally inspired to write “To Jennye” several years ago when she was involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and she was paired with a “Little Sister” – an 11-year-old girl named Jennye. At the time, Moses did not have kids of her own. But later in life, she became a mom to three daughters, which prompted her to finish the book so that she could share it with them, and they could share it with their friends.

“Teen years can be very challenging,” Moses said. “I wrote this book to help guide young women, and even young men, through complex situations, such as dating and peer pressure, and make it easier for them to thrive during this unique and trying stage of life.”

Perfect for girls and women from ages 10 to 20 as well as their parents and guardians, “To Jennye” is a positive and informative read that empathizes, teaches, and reassures readers that many of the challenges they face as they discover themselves and learn about the world are temporary and pave the way for a life of success and fulfillment.

“To Jennye: (What I Want My Little Sister to Know)”

By Michelle Moses

ISBN: 978-1-9736-8487-9 (hardcover); 978-1-9736-8488-6 (softcover); 978-1-9736-8489-3 (e-book)

Available through WestBow Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

Michelle Moses lives in Atwood, Kan., and is a full-time farm wife and mom to three girls. Moses earned her bachelor’s degree in music from Fort Hays State University and she previously served as a reserve police officer in Topeka. Moses’ writing includes fiction, nonfiction, short stories, poetry, and cookbooks, and she won the Kansas Factual Story Contest with her short story, “The Shivaree”.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com