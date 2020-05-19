Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,293 in the last 365 days.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.14 per share.  This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on July 7, 2020 to common stockholders of record on June 26, 2020 and will represent the 150th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $20 billion of assets and an additional $11 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Contacts

Investors:                                                               Media:
Patrick S. Barrett                                                     Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer                                    SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7231                                                          708.831.7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com                                 maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.