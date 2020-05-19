Assembly Biosciences Announces Move to Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) solely by means of remote communication (i.e., a virtual-only stockholder meeting). This change is to protect the safety, health and well-being of its stockholders, directors, employees and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:00 am PDT.



Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person at a physical location. However, the virtual Annual Meeting will provide stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2020, the ability to participate, vote their shares and ask questions during the meeting via audio webcast.

Despite the change to a virtual-only meeting, the proxy card or voting instruction form, as applicable, included with previously-distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

As provided in Assembly’s proxy materials, an online portal is available to stockholders at www.proxyvote.com where stockholders can view and download the Company’s proxy materials and 2019 Annual Report and vote their shares in advance of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders may vote their shares during the Annual Meeting (up until the closing of the polls) by following the instructions available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASMB2020 during the meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual-only Annual Meeting, stockholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASMB2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, their proxy card or the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.

Below are additional details on how stockholders can participate in the virtual-only Annual Meeting:

Access the meeting platform beginning at 7:45 a.m. PDT on June 11, 2020.

Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

Submit a question during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASMB2020 and entering the stockholder’s 16-digit control number and submitting the question in the “Ask a Question” field.

and entering the stockholder’s 16-digit control number and submitting the question in the “Ask a Question” field. If any difficulties are encountered while accessing the virtual meeting, contact the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting log-in page. Technical support will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. PDT on June 11, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended.

A list of stockholders entitled to vote will be available for inspection by stockholders of record for any legally valid purpose related to the Annual Meeting during the Annual Meeting by following the link provided when stockholders login to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASMB2020 and for a period of ten days prior to the Annual Meeting by sending a request to corpsecretary@assemblybio.com .

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Assembly Biosciences urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP manufacturing expertise and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com .

