Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,308 in the last 365 days.

First Pediatric Flu Death of 2020 and First Case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

First Pediatric Flu Death of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting its first pediatric flu death of 2020. The death was in a child from Central Mississippi. The child did not test positive for COVID-19.

This is the first pediatric flu death in Mississippi since 2018.

“We’ve recently been focused on COVID-19, but this sadly reminds us that an annual flu vaccine is important for anyone ages 6 months and older,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

First Case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Additionally, today MSDH is reporting its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The case was in a child in Central Mississippi who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. MSDH is also investigating other suspected cases.

MIS-C in an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.

“This is a reminder that while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus can still cause severe illness in children. This syndrome presents itself post-COVID-19 infection,” said Dobbs.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 guidance and case updates visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)

You just read:

First Pediatric Flu Death of 2020 and First Case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.