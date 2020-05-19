The Nebraska Council on Teacher Education (NCTE) | Nebraska Department of Education

NCTE Full Council Meeting – May 29, 2020

NCTE Executive Committee Meeting – August 28, 2020

The Nebraska Council on Teacher Education (NCTE) is an advisory body to the Nebraska State Board of Education. Its membership is appointed by the State Board from representatives of state-wide organizations which have a direct involvement or interest in teacher and administrative preparation, and from higher education institutions in Nebraska which are approved by the State Board of Education to prepare and recommend for certification teachers, administrators, and counselors; and those people recommended for special services endorsements. The State Board of Education reserves sole authority over college program approval and certification.

As an advisory body to the State Board of Education (Board), NCTE will develop and recommend standards for State Board approval and adoption relating to: