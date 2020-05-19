Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards | Nebraska Department of Education

The Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards (ELGs) document is an exciting resource to assist early childhood professionals and families with information about supporting the learning and development of young children. The ELGs are based on research and evidence about child development and practices that result in the best outcomes for young children. The document provides information related to seven domains or areas of learning and development:

  • Social & Emotional Development
  • Approaches to Learning
  • Health & Physical Development
  • Language & Literacy Development
  • Mathematics
  • Science
  • Creative Arts

Training

Early Learning Guidelines training workshops have been created to assist early childhood caregivers/teachers and other adults with information about supporting the learning and development of children. Training is available based on the guidelines for each domain.

You can search the  Nebraska Early Childhood Training Calendar for information on upcoming workshops, and search the media center for resources to support the various training topics.

For a list of approved Early Learning Guidelines trainers visit our trainer list.

Copies & Publications

Copies of the Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards are available for download using the links below.

Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards, English (2018) Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards, Spanish (2018)

Other publications available for download:

Kindergarten Early Learning Guidelines: Language and Literacy, English Kindergarten Early Learning Guidelines: Mathematics, English

Foundations for Success: A Parent’s Companion Piece to the Early Learning Guidelines, English Foundations for Success: A Parent’s Companion Piece to the Early Learning Guidelines, Spanish

Links to supplemental information:

Results Matter in Nebraska Answers for Families

For further information about the Nebraska Early Learning Guidelines, please contact the Early Childhood Training Center at nde.ectc@nebraska.gov, 1-800-892-4453

 

