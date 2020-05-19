OEC Publications and Documents | Nebraska Department of Education

A number of publications are available for free download from the Office of Early Childhood.

Connecting the World’s Children to Nature: Call to Action, 2008

Connecting the World’s Children to Nature: Call to Action

Core Competencies

Core knowledge and core competencies are what adults who work with children need to know, understand, and be able to do to support children’s development and school readiness. They provide a broad categorization of knowledge and skills that apply across all roles in the early care and education field. Nebraska’s Core Competencies are voluntary.

Nebraska’s Core Competencies for Early Childhood Professionals Nebraska’s Core Competencies for Early Childhood Professionals, Spanish Nebraska’s School-Age and Youth Development Core Competencies

Early Learning Foundations – Parent Companion to Early Learning Guidelines

Helpful suggestions to provide ways to encourage your child’s growth and development in each of the domains from the Early Learning Guidelines to better prepare them for school. Early Learning Foundations, English Early Learning Foundations, Spanish

Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards

This exciting new resource is available to assist early childhood caregivers/teachers, parents and other adults with information about supporting the learning and development of young children. Nebraska Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards, English (2018) Nebraska Early Learning Guidelines: Nebraska’s Birth to Five Learning and Development Standards, Spanish (2018)

Learning Begins at Birth

Learning Begins at Birth contains important information for families as they work to ensure their children have a strong foundation in their early years to help them thrive throughout their lives. The Learning Begins at Birth guide was designed to provide information on child development, child care, how children learn, and more.

Learning Begins at Birth, English (2020) Learning Begins at Birth, Spanish (2020) Learning Begins at Birth, Arabic (2020) Learning Begins at Birth, Vietnamese (2020)

Visit learningbeginsatbirth.org for more information.

Kindergarten Position Statement

Kindergarten for the 21st Century: Kindergarten Position Statement, May 2010

Kindergarten for the 21st Century: Kindergarten Position Statement, Executive Summary, May 2010

Ready for Success: What Families Want to Know about Starting School

A discussion of questions commonly asked about kindergarten. This booklet is especially useful for parents and others interested in best practices in the early years of school. Download a copy

All publications are currently only available for download.