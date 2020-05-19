K-3 Remote Learning | Nebraska Department of Education

The authors of this blog have developed three tenets to guide you as you navigate remote instruction. Online access is not required, but it does require books.

In this video, Nell Duke discusses how to provide small group literacy instruction for young children using a videoconferencing platform (Zoom). She walks through a phonics lesson focused on oi and then, more briefly, a lesson that builds knowledge about food chains and flow diagrams. The video concludes with reflections from four instructional coaches and a few final words from Nell Duke.

ELA curriculum based materials and learning programs for teachers and parents to support continued remote learning for students. This resource includes sample virtual lessons by grade level that include both synchronous and asynchronous learning.

Free reading options for all Pre K – 12 students. Sites include access for English learners as well as students with reading barriers. Opportunities are highlighted for online reading, downloadable eBooks, audiobooks, apps to read content on smartphones/tablets, and read aloud stories for our youngest learners.

NDE provides a wealthy of resources to support educators as they shift to provide remote learning for their students.

