Discover Spring in the Pages of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal

CONTACT: Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 May 19, 2020

CONCORD, NH –The arrival of May means one thing to hunters in the Granite State: spring turkey season. In the latest edition of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (May/June 2020) we will follow Jack Pollner’s journey from rookie jake-chaser to an accomplished hunter with a taste for locally harvested foods of all types. Pollner shares his love of the field and of the meal in this modern piece and explains how time spent in the kitchen inspired him to hunt.

If you’re curious about exploring new fly-fishing opportunities as the weather warms, why not try panfishing with a fly? Just in time for summer, master fly tyer Scott Biron introduces readers to the essentials of targeting panfish such as bluegill and crappie on the fly and offers insight into the strategies that will lead to success at your favorite local waterbody.

As we continue our retrospective of the changes that have occurred at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department over the last fifty years, “From Sea to Summit” examines how search and rescue missions have changed for the department’s Law Enforcement Division. New technology and enhanced skill development enable today’s Conservation Officers to respond to people in danger, even as the number of individuals recreating in the Granite State continues to increase.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year—that’s 40% off the cover price—or $20 for two years. It also makes a great gift for any occasion.

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html. Back issues are also available.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.