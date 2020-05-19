Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,307 in the last 365 days.

Recording posted: May 18 livestream with Secretary Missy Hughes

View the recording of the May 18, 2020, livestream with WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. This livestream touched on guidelines for businesses to protect employees and customers; a resource to connect companies in need of personal protective equipment with those that make it; the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant initiative; and the newly announced We’re All In initiative with additional relief funds for small businesses. Read More

You just read:

Recording posted: May 18 livestream with Secretary Missy Hughes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.