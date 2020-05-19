Recording posted: May 18 livestream with Secretary Missy Hughes

View the recording of the May 18, 2020, livestream with WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. This livestream touched on guidelines for businesses to protect employees and customers; a resource to connect companies in need of personal protective equipment with those that make it; the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant initiative; and the newly announced We’re All In initiative with additional relief funds for small businesses. Read More
