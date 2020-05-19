- Summer 2020 Supplemental Grants created to assist Utah’s summer programs for children

SALT LAKE CITY (May 19, 2020) — The Utah Office of Child Care launched the Summer 2020 Supplemental Grant program today to support families of school-age children during the summer months. Utilizing Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds, these grants will provide funding to organizations statewide that offer in-person summer programming for school-age children up to age 12.

“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are far reaching, especially to Utah’s child care system and the traditional summer programs that support our state’s families,” said Tracy Gruber, Office of Child Care director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “These supplemental grants will help ensure summer academic and enrichment programs are available to school-age children in every county, and that the sponsoring organizations have the resources to meet the required safety and health standards.”

Programs that operate as license-exempt by the Utah Department of Health’s Child Care Licensing are eligible for the Summer 2020 Supplement Grant. Organizations offering summer programming can apply to receive $4,500 per week, per group of 18 youth (ages 5 to 12) in their programs, with a maximum of three groups per program site. The total award amount will be based on the number of groups of children the organization intends to serve and the number of weeks the program will operate.

Organizations must complete the Summer 2020 Supplement Grant online application, available at jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidocc.html, by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. This non-competitive grant will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. The number of awards in each county will be limited to help ensure there is at least one summer program operating in every county. For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, go to jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidocc.html.

