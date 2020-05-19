Derby Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A501716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2020 1530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Orleans
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an Accident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/18/20 at approximately 1530 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Main street and the Ethan Allen parking lot in Orleans. Investigation revealed a black Dodge Ram left the scene after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. Anyone with information as to the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881