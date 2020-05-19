Derby Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A501716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2020 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Orleans

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an Accident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/18/20 at approximately 1530 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Main street and the Ethan Allen parking lot in Orleans. Investigation revealed a black Dodge Ram left the scene after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. Anyone with information as to the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881