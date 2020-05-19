Associa Hill Country Announces Virtual Bingo and Trivia Event for Client Board Members

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country is excited to announce a virtual bingo and legal trivia event for community board members and volunteers to be held on May 26, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. CST.

Designed to provide legal guidance and fun for board members during the COVID-19 health crisis, the event will feature bingo games and legal trivia led by Elliott S. Cappuccio. Mr. Cappuccio is a founding partner of Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP, a Texas-based law firm, and manages the firm’s Property Owner Association practice group, which represents hundreds of homeowner and condominium associations. Mr. Cappuccio is also a past president and director of the San Antonio chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). During Associa Hill Country’s trivia event, he will cover a range of legal topics that include virtual meetings, pools and amenities, deed violation enforcement, and collections.

The event is offered to current and perspective clients and Associa Hill Country staff, free of charge. Participants will also have the opportunity to network and win prizes.

“As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, we know that people are seeking opportunities for enjoyment and a sense of community,” stated Maria Simon, LCAM, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Hill Country president. “We want to provide current and potential clients with an outlet to connect with others while having a little fun, and this bingo event is the perfect chance to do just that. We encourage everyone to register and take part in this educational and entertaining event.”

TO REGISTER, PLEASE EMAIL LYNN.HARMON@ASSOCIA.US

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com