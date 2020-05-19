Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arcellx to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcellx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Han Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Presentation Details:

Event: UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

To view the presentation, click here:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1309702

ARC-sparX Platform Technology

The ARC-sparX platform separates the tumor-recognition and tumor-killing functions of conventional CAR-T cell therapies: (1) sparX (soluble protein antigen-receptor X-linkers) proteins recognize and bind specific antigens on diseased cells and flag those cells for destruction; and (2) ARC-T (Antigen Receptor Complex-T) cells bind the sparX proteins and kill the flagged cells. Arcellx has developed a collection of sparX proteins that bind different cell surface antigens. Administration of alternate sparX proteins can redirect ARC-T cells to different disease antigens to potentially address relapsed and refractory disease due to tumor heterogeneity or antigen escape. Additionally, ARC-T cell activity can be curbed as needed by controlling the dose and frequency of sparX administration.

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com.

Contact:

Solebury Trout
Zara Lockshin (media)
Tel: +1 646-378-2960
Email: zlockshin@troutgroup.com  

Alan Lada (investors)
Tel: +1 646-378-2927
Email: alada@troutgroup.com    

Primary Logo

