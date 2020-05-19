Coronavirus - South Africa: 919 New Cases and 22 New Deaths in South Africa

A total of 14198 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs. There are 919 new cases & 22 new deaths. We send our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Clean your hands often, avoid touching your face, limit contact with other people & frequently clean surfaces.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
