Prominent Producer Lindsay Guion Launches Academic Scholarship Campaign to Honor Legendary Blues Singer Bessie Smith

Bessie Smith is regarded as one of the most influential singers in the world. Crowned the Empress of Blues, her vocals and style lead to international fame.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and CEO of GUION PARTNERS INC., Lindsay Guion, is proud to announce his Academic Scholarship Campaign in honor of American blues singer, Bessie Smith. As a prominent producer Lindsay draws much of his inspiration from legendary recording artists that helped shape the music landscape.Lindsay Guion is offering three scholarships with values of $500, $1,000, and $2,000 US to students currently enrolled in a post-secondary institution in the United States or Canada. Applicants are required to complete an online registration form and submit a 500-word essay on the subject voice as an expressive musical instrument. A competitive essay will explore how vocals have the power to translate thoughts and emotions into sound.There are no program limitations set in place, but candidates are required to submit proof of enrollment alongside all required documentation.Individuals will have until August 31, 2020 to submit their completed application.Lindsay is looking forward to helping support students pursue higher education. For more information and to apply please visit the official site here. About Lindsay GuionLindsay Guion is the Founder and CEO of GUION PARTNERS INC., a multi-tiered media management and consultancy firm that has allowed him to work closely with many high profile clients, including Grammy award-winning songwriters and producers. With over 20 years of professional experience, Lindsay utilizes his unique industry perspective to fuel his creative projects.For more information on Lindsay Guion and his current projects please visit his official website.