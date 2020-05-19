Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lee Announces Final Awards for Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants

29 Hospitals Receive Grants to Mitigate COVID-19 Financial Impact

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | 11:00am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –  Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the final distribution of $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support smaller hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19.

“Our small and rural hospitals play a critical role in their communities, providing both necessary care to patients and good-paying jobs to residents, and we’re proud to support these hospitals through such unprecedented times,” said Gov. Lee. “We’ll continue to work with hospitals across our state and the federal government to ensure hospitals have the resources they need to maintain operations and serve their communities well.”

Spread across 29 hospitals in 28 counties, the grants help smaller hospitals bridge funding gaps created by reduced patient volumes while federal funds become available. Applicants were required to demonstrate that they are actively pursuing available federal relief. Grants were capped at $500,000. A full list of the hospitals receiving grants is below:

Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grantees

Facilities

City/ County

Final Award Total

Henderson County Community Hospital

Henderson

 $       500,000

Henry County Medical Center

Henry

 $       500,000

Houston County Community Hospital

Houston

 $       498,000

Lauderdale Community Hospital

Lauderdale

 $       500,000

Lincoln Medical Center

Lincoln

 $       500,000

Macon Hospital, Inc.

Macon

 $       500,000

NorthCrest Medical Center

Robertson

 $       500,000

Rhea Medical Center

Rhea

 $       500,000

Sweetwater Hospital Association

Monroe

 $       500,000

Three Rivers Hospital

Humphreys

 $       500,000

Unity Medical Center

Coffee

 $       500,000

Franklin Woods Community Hospital

Washington

 $       136,545

Hancock County Hospital

Hancock

 $       500,000

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital

Hawkins

 $       250,000

Johnson County Community Hospital

Johnson

 $       500,000

Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Carter

 $       136,545

Unicoi County Hospital

Unicoi

 $       136,545

Baptist Memorial - Carroll County

Carroll

 $       250,000

Baptist Memorial - Tipton

Tipton

 $       136,545

Baptist Memorial - Union City

Obion

 $       136,545

Claiborne Medical Center

Claiborne

 $       136,545

Cumberland Medical Center, Inc.

Cumberland

 $       136,545

Fort Loudoun Medical Center

Monroe

 $       136,545

Leconte Medical Center

Sevier

 $       136,545

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Hamblen

 $       136,545

Roane Medical Center

Roane

 $       136,545

Erlanger Bledsoe

Bledsoe

 $       500,000

Marshall Medical Center

Marshall

 $       500,000

Wayne Medical Center

Wayne

 $       500,000

