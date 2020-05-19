Gov. Lee Announces Final Awards for Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants

29 Hospitals Receive Grants to Mitigate COVID-19 Financial Impact
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | 11:00am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the final distribution of $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support smaller hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19.
“Our small and rural hospitals play a critical role in their communities, providing both necessary care to patients and good-paying jobs to residents, and we’re proud to support these hospitals through such unprecedented times,” said Gov. Lee. “We’ll continue to work with hospitals across our state and the federal government to ensure hospitals have the resources they need to maintain operations and serve their communities well.”
Spread across 29 hospitals in 28 counties, the grants help smaller hospitals bridge funding gaps created by reduced patient volumes while federal funds become available. Applicants were required to demonstrate that they are actively pursuing available federal relief. Grants were capped at $500,000. A full list of the hospitals receiving grants is below:
Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grantees
|
Facilities
|
City/ County
|
Final Award Total
|
Henderson County Community Hospital
|
Henderson
|
$ 500,000
|
Henry County Medical Center
|
Henry
|
$ 500,000
|
Houston County Community Hospital
|
Houston
|
$ 498,000
|
Lauderdale Community Hospital
|
Lauderdale
|
$ 500,000
|
Lincoln Medical Center
|
Lincoln
|
$ 500,000
|
Macon Hospital, Inc.
|
Macon
|
$ 500,000
|
NorthCrest Medical Center
|
Robertson
|
$ 500,000
|
Rhea Medical Center
|
Rhea
|
$ 500,000
|
Sweetwater Hospital Association
|
Monroe
|
$ 500,000
|
Three Rivers Hospital
|
Humphreys
|
$ 500,000
|
Unity Medical Center
|
Coffee
|
$ 500,000
|
Franklin Woods Community Hospital
|
Washington
|
$ 136,545
|
Hancock County Hospital
|
Hancock
|
$ 500,000
|
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
|
Hawkins
|
$ 250,000
|
Johnson County Community Hospital
|
Johnson
|
$ 500,000
|
Sycamore Shoals Hospital
|
Carter
|
$ 136,545
|
Unicoi County Hospital
|
Unicoi
|
$ 136,545
|
Baptist Memorial - Carroll County
|
Carroll
|
$ 250,000
|
Baptist Memorial - Tipton
|
Tipton
|
$ 136,545
|
Baptist Memorial - Union City
|
Obion
|
$ 136,545
|
Claiborne Medical Center
|
Claiborne
|
$ 136,545
|
Cumberland Medical Center, Inc.
|
Cumberland
|
$ 136,545
|
Fort Loudoun Medical Center
|
Monroe
|
$ 136,545
|
Leconte Medical Center
|
Sevier
|
$ 136,545
|
Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
|
Hamblen
|
$ 136,545
|
Roane Medical Center
|
Roane
|
$ 136,545
|
Erlanger Bledsoe
|
Bledsoe
|
$ 500,000
|
Marshall Medical Center
|
Marshall
|
$ 500,000
|
Wayne Medical Center
|
Wayne
|
$ 500,000