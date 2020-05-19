Secretary of State Releases Weekly Absentee and Early Voting Data for June Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Secretary of State Mac Warner released his weekly update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 Primary Election. The weekly updates include absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks. Updates mid-week are available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms.

Data as of 2 a.m. on May 19:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 235,670 or 19.2% of registered voters

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 115,344 or 9.4% of registered voters

Registered voters: 1,227,684

In-person Early Voting will begin May 27 and end June 6. Once this period begins, weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available.

Sample ballots are now available as a courtesy to voters here.

This is also a reminder that TODAY, May 19, is the last day to register or update your registration to vote in the June 9 Primary Election. For more information on how to vote in the June 9 Primary Election, including how to register to vote, visit GoVoteWV.com.