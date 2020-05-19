D.R. Horton Announces New Homes in Lake Arrowhead, an Established Lakeside Community in Waleska, GA

/EIN News/ -- WALESKA, Ga., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder by volume, will soon bring new homes to Lake Arrowhead in Waleska, GA. Lake Arrowhead is a pristine, gated community nestled in a mountainous part of Cherokee County, a short 40-minute drive from the I-285 perimeter. D.R. Horton Atlanta West will build their popular line of ranch and two-story single-family homes.



With a location that lends itself to outdoor activities, Lake Arrowhead is ideal for homeowners who love spending time outside. The 540-acre, stream-fed lake is surrounded by mountains, wilderness, trails and a championship golf course. In addition to the nature-made attractions, the master-planned community boasts a plethora of other amenities. Multiple parks and swimming pools, miles of jogging and hiking trails, tennis courts, a marina and even a community church all find a home in Lake Arrowhead. A full-time Lifestyle Director facilitates a busy social calendar, with everything from exercise classes to community events.

“We are excited to welcome families into new D.R. Horton homes in Lake Arrowhead in the coming months,” said Tim Arnold, division president of D.R. Horton Atlanta West. “These homeowners will have it all – a well-built, high-quality, beautifully appointed home and all the world-class amenities you could imagine right outside of their front door. Living in the midst of this natural, serene setting while still being an easy drive from Atlanta will provide an unmatched quality of life.”

Homebuyers can choose between single-level or two-story homes, with floor plans offering two to four bedrooms and two to three baths ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. All homes will offer two-car garages and various options including front and back porches, brick and stone front or accent elevation, second story walk-ups and more. Select homesites offer basements for even more space. Home prices will begin in the high-$200s, offering remarkable value for resort-style living.

Lake Arrowhead’s first model home is slated to be open this summer. For more information, visit https://www.drhorton.com/georgia/atlanta/waleska/lake-arrowhead , email ATLPromotions@drhorton.com or call (404) 276-4288.