Colliers International Completes US$230 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes Offering

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers”) announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of 4.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) pursuant to private placement exemptions (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of US$230 million (including US$30 million pursuant to the exercise of the initial purchasers’ over-allotment option). The Notes were issued at par value.



Colliers intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay a portion of its indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for working capital, acquisitions and associated contingent purchase consideration and general corporate purposes.

The Notes are unsecured and will mature on June 1, 2025. The Notes bear cash interest semi-annually at a rate of 4.00% per annum. The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 17.2507 subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$57.97 per Subordinate Voting Share. The initial conversion rate represents a premium of approximately 32.5% relative to the closing sale price of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 14, 2020 and is subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Notes are redeemable by Colliers at its option in certain circumstances after June 1, 2023 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Holders have the right to require Colliers to repurchase their Notes upon the occurrence of certain events at a purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Subject to specified conditions, Colliers has the right to repay the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, on maturity or redemption, through the issuance of its Subordinate Voting Shares.

The Notes, and the Subordinate Voting Shares into which the Notes are convertible, have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or qualified by a prospectus in Canada. The Notes and the Subordinate Voting Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act, or sold in Canada absent an exemption from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Offers and sales in Canada will be made only pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or the Subordinate Voting Shares into which the Notes are convertible, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes or the Subordinate Voting Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment.

Forward-looking information

Such forward-looking information may include, among other things, the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering. Such forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual events or results, performance or achievements of Colliers to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to the risk of adverse consequences to Colliers' business resulting from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the other risks identified in Colliers' recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and included in Colliers' most recent Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

