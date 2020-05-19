First Midwest Bank and 101.9 THE MIX Announce Inspiring Women in Business Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank and 101.9 THE MIX are pleased to announce that Flavia Lamberghini, owner of Apple Dental Care in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, has taken the top prize in the 2020 Inspiring Women in Business contest, a program that recognizes and celebrates women-owned businesses in the Chicago area, Quad Cities and Northwest Indiana. Lamberghini will receive $5,000 to invest in her business and another $5,000 to donate to a local nonprofit organization of her choice.

“There are nearly 12 million businesses owned by women in the United States, employing about 8 percent of the total private workforce and adding tremendous value to our communities and the economy,” said Cheri Rubocki, head of Branch Banking at First Midwest Bank. “We are proud to recognize Flavia and all of the truly inspiring women nominated for this award. They are paving the way for future female entrepreneurs while making a positive impact in our communities.”

In addition to running Apple Dental Care, Lamberghini is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry of the University of Illinois, where she trains and mentors dentists. Over the years, Lamberghini’s business has grown exponentially, from a solo practitioner to a team of 21 dentists. She currently partners with Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Department of Public Health in the CPS-Dental Program to provide dental exams and cleaning to more than 50,000 children every year, regardless of socioeconomic background, coexisting medical conditions and ability to pay for the service.

Lamberghini also sponsors an annual dental mission trip to Panama, partners with the Red Cross to enhance the participation of parents in blood donation campaigns and has created an educational program for her employees who want to pursue their Dental Assistant State Certification.

“It is an honor to be recognized for this Inspiring Women in Business Award. Not only does this mean so much to me, but more importantly, these additional resources provide a greater platform for me to better serve my community. My community is the driver behind Apple Dental Care and my true inspiration,” Lamberghini said.

First Midwest and 101.9 THE MIX would also like to congratulate the five runners-up of the Inspiring Women in Business contest who each receive $2,000 and another $2,000 to donate to a local nonprofit of their choice:

Brooke Rossi, owner of DesRochers Back Yard Pools & Spas – Wilmington, Illinois

Norma Serrano-Williams, owner of Excellence by Design – Crown Point, Indiana

Dr. Karen Eng, president and CEO of CSMI – Schaumburg, Illinois

Elizabeth Colon, owner of Metaphrasis – Chicago, Illinois

Mervet Nolte, owner of Sizzles – Lockport, Illinois

“THE MIX is truly honored to recognize Flavia Lamberghini and her exceptional contribution to the community through her dental services for CPS and CDPH. This is truly a most inspirational example of making a difference in our community,” said Jeff England, Vice President, Market Manager Hubbard Chicago.

First Midwest and 101.9 THE MIX received more than 1,300 nominations for this year’s award, with applications coming from all corners of the Chicagoland area, northwest Indiana, and the Quad Cities. Winners were evaluated on the three primary criteria: community involvement, inspiration to others and work-related accomplishments.

Visit www.inspirewomenbiz.com to read more about the winners.

