Western Dermatology Consultants Adds Plasma Fibroblast Therapy to Services

Albuquerque-area patients can enjoy a new rejuvenating treatment that uses electricity to stimulate collagen production for a more youthful look

/EIN News/ -- ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is especially stressful these days, which is understandable—and perhaps unavoidable. Unfortunately, stress takes a toll on a person’s health and appearance. Among the many physical problems stress causes is hastening the breakdown of collagen in the skin, leading to a more aged look. The board-certified dermatologists at Albuquerque ’s Western Dermatology Consultants are always seeking to maintain an array of skin-rejuvenating treatments in order to meet the needs of a diverse population. That’s why they have added plasma fibroblast therapy to the practice as of this spring.



Anyone interested in learning more about scheduling a future appointment is invited to contact The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants to get information about plasma fibroblast therapy’s availability.

Plasma fibroblast therapy uses a device that emits safe, high-frequency electric currents to create micro-injuries in the surface of the skin. Each tiny injury prompts a healing response, encouraging industrious cells known as “fibroblasts” in the skin to produce collagen. Increased collagen levels give the skin a smoother and firmer texture. The energy also contracts tissue to tighten away wrinkles and promotes overall regeneration.

The result is a more youthful look.

Treatments with the device, which resembles a pen, can take 30 minutes to an hour and create numerous small dots on the skin. These dots fall off after scabbing over, generally in about a week. The results will become increasingly apparent in the weeks to follow, with some patients needing several sessions in order to get their desired look.

The effects of plasma fibroblast therapy are similar to microneedling, which uses tiny needles instead of electric currents to create micro-injuries. The basic premise behind both treatments is the same: Make small channels in the skin to trigger a natural healing response that benefits a larger area. Because fibroblasts are induced to produce more structural protein molecules, these treatments are often referred to as “collagen-induction therapy.”

The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants offers plasma fibroblast therapy, but not microneedling. There are no physical punctures or piercing involved in the electricity-based treatments.