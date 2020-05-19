DEADLINE ALERT for LBRT, FITB, EHTH, SERV: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT )

IPO: January 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) that the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) that the Company's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB )

Class Period: February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that as a result of Fifth Third Bank’s aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (2) that since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) that Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) that all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) that Fifth Third’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH )

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth’s pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV )

Class Period: February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan activity; (2) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (3) that in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster’s financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.