In recognition of National Military Appreciation Month, Revenue reminds military service members about available tax benefits

ST. PAUL, Minn. - May is National Military Appreciation Month and the Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds military service members and their families about Minnesota’s valuable military-related tax benefits available to them.

“Each year we like to remind military service members of the state tax benefits that may be available to them,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “These are valuable benefits that can result in a larger tax refund or a reduction in the amount of taxable income a service member claims on their return.”

The department has a Military Service Members webpage to learn about military tax benefits and find information on claiming them. Minnesota’s military tax benefits include:

A full list of benefits available to military service members can be found by searching Keyword Military. See the department’s military tax tips video and sign up for email alerts to receive up-to-date military tax information.

If you have questions, email individual.incometax@state.mn.us, or call 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free).

