Bill Zeaman named Reclamationist of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 19, 2020 – Bill Zeaman, an environmental supervisor with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, was named the 2020 "Reclamationist of the Year" by the American Society of Mining and Reclamation (ASMR).

Zeaman was selected for his outstanding accomplishments in the practical application and evaluation of reclamation technology and in implementing innovative practices and designs for new reclamation strategies.

"Our awards committee did an excellent job in selecting Bill Zeaman as the American Society of Mining and Reclamation's 2020 Reclamationist of the Year. We congratulate him for his extraordinary efforts in the field of reclamation," said Robert G. Darmody, Ph.D., ASMR Executive Director.

ASMR was organized in 1973 as a non-profit organization. Its purpose is to encourage and assist any agency, institution, organization or individual in efforts to reestablish, enhance or protect natural resources disturbed by mining or other human activities, or by disturbance through natural events.

“My thanks go out to ASMR and my colleagues. I have a sincere appreciation for those who helped me throughout my career and had confidence in me. All of these people mean a lot to me,” said Zeaman, the Industrial and Metallic Minerals Mining unit supervisor in the department's Land Reclamation Program located in Jefferson City.

During his 24 years with the department, Zeaman has overseen and guided more than 250 mine operators to successful reclamation programs. Zeaman is a leader in reducing regulatory burdens to mining companies and streamlining regulatory processes. He was instrumental in the development and implementation of the online services and systems used by the mining community and the general public. One in particular benefits the mining community by helping them easily manage their mining permits online.

“We are very proud of Bill. This prestigious award is a direct result of his commitment to restoring former mine lands to beneficial use for future generations,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “What a testimony to Bill and our Land Reclamation Program for the service they provide to landowners, business, industry and the citizens of our state.”

Land Reclamation Program colleagues Ashley Harrison, Grace Mobley and Mariah O’Brien authored the submission with input from co-workers. O’Brien, an ASMR member, submitted the nomination to the awards committee.

Zeaman will be honored by ASPR at next year’s meeting in Boise, Idaho.

The Land Reclamation Program has been providing valuable services to business, industry and the citizens of Missouri since the 1970s. Learn more online at dnr.mo.gov/geology/lrp/mineralsandmining.htm.

