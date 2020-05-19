Ogilvy Health’s Figueiredo Honored as one of PM360’s ELITE 100

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, one of Ogilvy’s three global practices ( www.ogilvy.com ), today announced Nelson Figueiredo, the agency’s VP, Director of Technology, has been named as one of the 2020 PM360 ELITE 100 by healthcare marketing industry trade magazine PM360.



Now in its sixth year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today. The awards honor individuals who have made a significant impact in the life sciences field throughout their careers. Nominees are evaluated based on their accomplishments, testimonials from their clients and colleagues, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Winners were selected in 18 categories from more than 500 entries extolling the merits and achievements of truly extraordinary individuals.

Mr. Figueiredo was recognized in the “Tech-know Geeks” category, which honors “innovators who are developing technological breakthroughs and are helping to reshape the industry.”



Mr. Figueiredo shared, “Being a part of the Ogilvy Health family has offered me the opportunity to work with incredibly talented teammates and clients alike, which led to the innovative work that allowed me to be considered for this honor. I truly appreciate being able to observe, brainstorm and collaborate with the best of the best in healthcare marketing while we create cutting-edge work on behalf of our clients. Here, we are all makers at heart.”



The PM360 ELITE 100 winners are profiled in PM360’s May 2020 issue. For more information about this year’s winners, please visit: https://www.pm360online.com/the-2020-pm360-elite-100 .



About Ogilvy Health



Ogilvy Health (www.ogilvyhealth.com) is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network, and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions for client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement, and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com).





